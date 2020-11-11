One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Next COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Americans' willingness to comply with the next COVID-19 lockdown dropped sharply in recent months, despite a surge in infections, with just 49 percent "very likely" to stay at home for a month if recommended by public health officials, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Another 18 percent of Americans say they would be somewhat likely to follow public health officials' advice to stay home for a month, bringing the total inclined to comply to the majority level. But a full third say they would be very or somewhat unlikely to comply, about double the rate seen in the spring," a press release explaining the poll said.

The percentage of "very likely" to comply rose to 67 percent in April before beginning a steady decline to 49 percent in October, the release said.

Most of the decline in Americans' willingness to follow shelter-in-place advice is due to a sharp drop among Republicans - falling to 40 percent in Gallup's latest polling, from 74 percent in the spring. Democrats' willingness to stay at home has remained high, at 87 percent today versus 91 percent in March and April, the release added.

Gallup speculated that a growing acceptance of facemasks as an effective tool to protect themselves may be enough to make some Americans feel safe going about their lives in some fashion, even if they are not using masks all the time or in all situations.