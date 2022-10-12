UrduPoint.com

One-Third Of Austrians Report Reduction In Income Over Past Year - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Approximately 2.3 million Austrian citizens, or one-third of the population, have experienced a reduction in income over the past year, a poll conducted by the Austrian Federal Statistical Office said on Wednesday.

The survey, which is carried out once a quarter, polls citizens of Austria from 16 to 69 years old. The fresh study concerns the social situation in the second quarter of 2022 and surveyed 3,120 people.

"High inflation was most often cited as the main reason for the loss of income, the poll said, adding that the reduction of working hours and wage cuts are not regarded by citizens as the main reasons for the reduction in income" the agency said in a report to the poll.

Thirty-one percent of respondents also expect their household income to decrease over the next 12 months, while 44% of respondents say they will cut their spending on large purchases, for example, furniture, car or vacation, which is a significant increase compared with the two previous studies, the poll added.

At the beginning of the summer, 16% of those surveyed were already experiencing great difficulty in paying current expenses, many people had exhausted their financial reserves, while 28% of respondents could not afford to spend more than 1,300 Euros ($1,262) without having to borrow money or pay in installments.

Eighty percent of respondents, or an extrapolated figure of 1.1 million people, said that paying the cost of housing became a major financial problem in the second quarter of 2022, up 5% from the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, about 19% of respondents expressed fear that it would be more difficult to pay housing costs at the beginning of the summer, as well as any rent or loan payments, additional housing, and operation costs.

