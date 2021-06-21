UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-Third Of Canadians View Their Country As Racist - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

One-Third of Canadians View Their Country as Racist - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) One-third of Canadians say their country is racist, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Monday.

The study comes amid a discussion on race relations in Canada following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the territory of a former boarding school for indigenous Canadians and an allegedly premeditated car attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario.

"Fully one-in-three (34 percent) say 'Canada is a racist country.' Among those who believe this most keenly: visible minorities (42 percent of whom say so) and women, particularly those under the age of 35, who are much more likely than men to hold this view (54 percent)," the study found.

However, respondents were in overwhelming agreement - 86 percent - that diversity makes Canada a better country and more than three-quarters said they feel at home in Canada and within their communities.

Furthermore, 87 percent of Canadians say all races are equal, with 87 and 89 percent of indigenous and white respondents agreeing with the statement, however, visible minorities were most likely - 18 percent - to say that some races are superior to others.

The country is more divided on perception of racism in Canada, the poll showed. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said denial of racism is a bigger issue than vice versa. Forty one percent - led by indigenous and Western Canadian respondents - said exaggeration of racism is the bigger issue in Canada.

Related Topics

Attack Canada Car London Ontario Superior Women Muslim Family All Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

36 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court orders payment compensations ..

13 seconds ago

Anesthesiology plays an important role in China-Pa ..

15 seconds ago

156 outlets of quacks sealed

16 seconds ago

Czechs hoping to learn lessons from 2019 thrashing ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan desires peaceful, stable Afghanistan: FM

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.