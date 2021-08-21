More than 60 out of 181 investment projects being implemented in Russia's Arctic zone are related to tourism, food, sports, and healthy lifestyle, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov said on Saturday

TERIBERKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) More than 60 out of 181 investment projects being implemented in Russia's Arctic zone are related to tourism, food, sports, and healthy lifestyle, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov said on Saturday.

The statement was made at a session devoted to tourism in the Arctic as part of VI Arctic Festival Teriberka, which is running in the Murmansk Region from August 21-22.

"The Arctic is today the world's largest economic zone and is of interest to business. In the Arctic zone, 181 investment projects are being implemented, worth over 267 billion rubles [$3.6 billion]. Nearly one third of the projects in Russia's Arctic zone [63 projects] are related to tourism, sports, food, healthy lifestyle," Chekunkov said.

The Murmansk Region governor, Andrey Chibis, told the same session that 18 projects, which have attracted more than 3 billion rubles in investments, are being implemented in the village of Teriberka. All of them are aimed at the development of tourism in the remote locality.

Arctic Festival Teriberka has been held annually in the eponymous village since 2015. The festival attracts tourists from across Russia. The event is a platform for discussions on life in small northern towns, as well as for concerts and workshops.