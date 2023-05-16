One Third of NATO Members to Spend Minimum 2% of GDP on Defense in 2023 - Report

A third of NATO member states are likely to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense in 2023, the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) A third of NATO member states are likely to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense in 2023, the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich reports.

The Institute says that according to its data, only 11 out of 31 NATO countries are going to fulfill their promise to increase military spending up to 2%. Poland ranks first in military expenditure relative to GDP with 4.3% being spent. It is followed by the United States (3.3%) and Greece (3.1%). Most countries that achieve the 2% goal are those bordering Russia; several states have significantly increased their military spending after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Thus, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Hungary, Romania, the United Kingdom and Latvia all plan to spend more than 2% of their GDP, while Slovakia plans to spend exactly 2% of GDP.

Luxembourg gets the wooden spoon with only 0.7% of GPD spent, however, it is Germany that has the largest gap with the target.

This year Berlin plans to spend 64 billion Euros ($70 billion) on defense, which is 1.6% of GDP and 17 billion euros less that the target goal.

"This is the biggest deficit of any country," Florian Dorn, one of the authors of the study, commented.

He added that there was no other country with such a massive deficit, of one billion Dollars, between promises and actual spending.

Sweden a NATO candidate, aims to spend 1.4% of GDP in 2023. As for growth in military expenditure, Poland and Turkey are the leaders with a 152% increase.

In 2014, NATO member states committed to increase their defense spending to or towards 2% of their economic output within 10 years. Eight years later NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels that only 7 out of 30 NATO countries had so far met the goal of increasing their defense spending to 2% of GDP, however, the alliance expected more and was now developing new commitments to increase defense spending.