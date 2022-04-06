One-Third of People Inside Ukraine Face Food Insecurity - WFP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) One in three people inside conflict-torn Ukraine are at risk of sliding into food poverty, according to Ljubica Vujadinovic, the communications officer at the World Food Programme.

"WFP estimates one-third of the people in the country, and more than half of internally displaced people, are worried about finding enough to eat," Vujadinovic told Sputnik.

Six weeks into the conflict, food insecurity remains one of the top three concerns in Ukraine, the others being safety and finding fuel for transportation.

The UN aid agency has been observing conflict-induced disruptions in supply chains driving food prices across Ukraine upwards. This poses a particular threat to children, pregnant women and the elderly, who are at an increased risk of malnutrition.