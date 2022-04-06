UrduPoint.com

One-Third Of People Inside Ukraine Face Food Insecurity - WFP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 11:10 AM

One-Third of People Inside Ukraine Face Food Insecurity - WFP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) One in three people inside conflict-torn Ukraine are at risk of sliding into food poverty, according to Ljubica Vujadinovic, the communications officer at the World Food Programme.

"WFP estimates one-third of the people in the country, and more than half of internally displaced people, are worried about finding enough to eat," Vujadinovic told Sputnik.

Six weeks into the conflict, food insecurity remains one of the top three concerns in Ukraine, the others being safety and finding fuel for transportation.

The UN aid agency has been observing conflict-induced disruptions in supply chains driving food prices across Ukraine upwards. This poses a particular threat to children, pregnant women and the elderly, who are at an increased risk of malnutrition.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Women Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

11 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

11 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

12 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.