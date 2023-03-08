UrduPoint.com

One-Third Of Russians Say Aware Of Discrimination Against Women At Work - Survey

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 05:40 AM

One-Third of Russians Say Aware of Discrimination Against Women at Work - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) One-third of Russians were aware of cases of discrimination against women at work both during the process of hiring and promotion, a survey of Russian largest online recruitment company HeadHunter, obtained by Sputnik, has shown.

"One of the key topics of the survey was discrimination against women during the hiring process, promotion, or payment. In 36% of cases, respondents said that women were discriminated against in their professional field: they could be hired less often, offered pay raises or promotions on a career ladder less often," the survey showed.

According to the survey, discrimination against women was most frequently observed in the sphere of arts, mass media, law, and banking.

Every fifth respondent (20%) and some 29% of respondents of the top management category said there had been more cases of discrimination against women in the past, but there have been fewer such incidents over the last year, the survey showed.

"That is, discriminatory factors have decreased most noticeably in the top management staff over the past year," the survey said.

The survey was conducted from January 20 to March 1 among 2,000 Russian job seekers.

Related Topics

Russia Company Job January March Women Media From Top

Recent Stories

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

3 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

4 hours ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

5 hours ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

6 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.