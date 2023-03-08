One-Third of Russians Say Aware of Discrimination Against Women at Work - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) One-third of Russians were aware of cases of discrimination against women at work both during the process of hiring and promotion, a survey of Russian largest online recruitment company HeadHunter, obtained by Sputnik, has shown.

"One of the key topics of the survey was discrimination against women during the hiring process, promotion, or payment. In 36% of cases, respondents said that women were discriminated against in their professional field: they could be hired less often, offered pay raises or promotions on a career ladder less often," the survey showed.

According to the survey, discrimination against women was most frequently observed in the sphere of arts, mass media, law, and banking.

Every fifth respondent (20%) and some 29% of respondents of the top management category said there had been more cases of discrimination against women in the past, but there have been fewer such incidents over the last year, the survey showed.

"That is, discriminatory factors have decreased most noticeably in the top management staff over the past year," the survey said.

The survey was conducted from January 20 to March 1 among 2,000 Russian job seekers.