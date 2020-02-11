One-Third of South Korean Students Negatively Views Peninsula Security Situation - Poll

More than one in three South Korean school students believe that the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula is not peaceful, according to a fresh government poll, cited by the Yonhap News Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) More than one in three South Korean school students believe that the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula is not peaceful, according to a fresh government poll, cited by the Yonhap news Agency.

From October to November, 66,042 South Korean school students were asked as part of an annual state survey to give their thoughts on the current security system in the region. Of them, 33.7 percent replied that the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula was not peaceful.

This figure represents a significant jump from 2018's version of the poll, conducted after a series of inter-Korean summits and denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington, according to the agency. In this context, only 15.5 percent of students viewed the security situation negatively.

Fewer students also believe that the reunification of North and South Korea is necessary, the Korea Herald newspaper reported, citing the same survey.

A majority of students still believe that reunification is needed, although the proportion of respondents having this opinion fell by 7.5 percentage points to 55.5 percent, the newspaper stated.

The denuclearization talks that boosted public opinion in 2018, stalled last year. Negotiations in Stockholm between Washington and Pyongyang broke down in October, with North Korea growing frustrated with the United States' refusal to offer concessions such as sanctions relief, in exchange for denuclearization.

Military activity has stepped up on the Korean Peninsula in recent months. Pyongyang conducted a series of missile tests in December, while the US military has increased the number of surveillance flights across the region.