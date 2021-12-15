One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024 - Poll

Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if Biden chooses not to run, a Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

"In the hypothetical test, 31 percent of potential Democratic Primary voters said they would support Harris, driven by 52 percent of Black potential primary voters and 43 percent of its youngest potential primary voters (those ages 18-34)," a press release explaining the poll said.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63 percent)� say Biden should "definitely" or "probably" seek re-election in 2024. But among all voters, 58 percent said Biden should leave office as a single term president, including 67 percent of independent voters and 87 percent of Republicans, the release said.

Aside from Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while another 8 percent each said they would support Senator Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the release added.

Former President Donald Trump has also fueled chatter of another presidential bid, and at this point, has more backing for a 2024 run than Biden (39 vs 34 percent). However, a majority of voters would oppose campaigns by Trump (56 percent) and Biden (58 percent), according to the release.