UrduPoint.com

One-Third Of US Democrats Would Back Harris If Biden Retires In 2024 - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

One-Third of US Democrats Would Back Harris if Biden Retires in 2024 - Poll

Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if Biden chooses not to run, a Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Most Democrats want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the top choice if Biden chooses not to run, a Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

"In the hypothetical test, 31 percent of potential Democratic Primary voters said they would support Harris, driven by 52 percent of Black potential primary voters and 43 percent of its youngest potential primary voters (those ages 18-34)," a press release explaining the poll said.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63 percent)� say Biden should "definitely" or "probably" seek re-election in 2024. But among all voters, 58 percent said Biden should leave office as a single term president, including 67 percent of independent voters and 87 percent of Republicans, the release said.

Aside from Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is supported by 11 percent of potential Democratic primary voters, while another 8 percent each said they would support Senator Elizabeth Warren or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the release added.

Former President Donald Trump has also fueled chatter of another presidential bid, and at this point, has more backing for a 2024 run than Biden (39 vs 34 percent). However, a majority of voters would oppose campaigns by Trump (56 percent) and Biden (58 percent), according to the release.

Related Topics

Trump Alexandria Democrats All From Top

Recent Stories

SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generatio ..

SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generations Initiative

5 minutes ago
 Deadly Strikes in Syria Ordered by Secret US Task ..

Deadly Strikes in Syria Ordered by Secret US Task Force Should Be Investigated- ..

25 seconds ago
 Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Court to ..

Russian Citizen Danchenko's Defense Asks Court to Delay Trial From April to Sept ..

27 seconds ago
 Biden Says 'Will Be Talking at Length' With Putin ..

Biden Says 'Will Be Talking at Length' With Putin in Days Ahead

31 seconds ago
 Safari train to start soon in Bahawalpur

Safari train to start soon in Bahawalpur

10 minutes ago
 Tribal farmers adapting to technology as Suleman m ..

Tribal farmers adapting to technology as Suleman mountains undergo fruit sapling ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.