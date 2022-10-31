UrduPoint.com

Published October 31, 2022

One-third of eligible voters in the United States say they agree with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine, a new Redfield & Wilton Strategies/Newsweek poll revealed on Monday

Earlier in October, Musk published a Twitter poll on a hypothetical peace deal between Kiev and Moscow would guarantee Russian control of Crimea but re-do referenda with UN monitoring in other territories that have joined Russia. The results of Twitter poll showed that about 40% of the respondents agreed Musk's proposition.

The poll results released on Monday showed that nearly half (43%) of US voters said they "don't know" if Musk's plan can become the basis for a stable peace settlement that could end the Ukraine conflict.

More than a half (52%) of US voters said they believe Ukraine should focus on the ways to recover the territories lost since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24 instead of trying to return Crimea, the poll revealed.

In addition, 41% of respondents said they do not know if either Ukraine or Russia is likely to win the conflict at this moment, the poll also showed.

The poll was conducted among 1,500 respondents October 23-24 and has a margin of error of 2.5%.

