UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Turkish Red Crescent Worker Killed, Another Injured In Armed Attack In Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

One Turkish Red Crescent Worker Killed, Another Injured in Armed Attack in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) One employee of the Turkish Red Crescent was killed and another one was injured as a result of an armed attack on the charity's vehicle in northern Syria, media reported on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the attack was carried out by unknown people wearing camouflage and masks and took place in the area of the city of Al Bab in the Aleppo province.

Syria has been engulfed in ongoing civil war for almost a decade now, with numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army and other forces loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad.

By 2017, terrorist forces were significantly subdued and the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. The Syrian army has since been conducting operations to detect and defuse explosive devices across the country.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Army Syria Iran Russia Turkey Vehicle Aleppo 2017 Media Government Arab Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Te ..

18 minutes ago

Berlin Hopes EU Will Finalize Sanctions on Belarus ..

18 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

20 minutes ago

New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Stresses Need for ..

20 minutes ago

IAEA Says Inspected 1 of 2 Iran's Unspecified Nucl ..

20 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Eliminates Leader of IS-Linked T ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.