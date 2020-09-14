One Turkish Red Crescent Worker Killed, Another Injured in Armed Attack in Syria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) One employee of the Turkish Red Crescent was killed and another one was injured as a result of an armed attack on the charity's vehicle in northern Syria, media reported on Monday.

According to the NTV broadcaster, the attack was carried out by unknown people wearing camouflage and masks and took place in the area of the city of Al Bab in the Aleppo province.

Syria has been engulfed in ongoing civil war for almost a decade now, with numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army and other forces loyal to the government of President Bashar Assad.

By 2017, terrorist forces were significantly subdued and the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors. The Syrian army has since been conducting operations to detect and defuse explosive devices across the country.