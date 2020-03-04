ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) One more Turkish soldier was killed in an attack by the Syrian governmental forces in the Idlib province, while nine others were injured, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that response fire followed.

"As a result of fire against our forces by the [Syrian] regime, in the area of the Operation Spring Shield [which Turkey launched in Idlib on February 27], one of our fellow soldiers was killed and nine were injured. Response fire on 82 regime targets, located in this area, continues," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As the Turkish military retaliated, nine tanks, two howitzers, two military vehicles and six RMs were destroyed, while 299 Syrian soldiers were "neutralized," the Defense Ministry added.