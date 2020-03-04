UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Turkish Soldier Killed, 9 Others Injured In Syria's Idlib - Turkish Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

One Turkish Soldier Killed, 9 Others Injured in Syria's Idlib - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) One more Turkish soldier was killed in an attack by the Syrian governmental forces in the Idlib province, while nine others were injured, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that response fire followed.

"As a result of fire against our forces by the [Syrian] regime, in the area of the Operation Spring Shield [which Turkey launched in Idlib on February 27], one of our fellow soldiers was killed and nine were injured. Response fire on 82 regime targets, located in this area, continues," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As the Turkish military retaliated, nine tanks, two howitzers, two military vehicles and six RMs were destroyed, while 299 Syrian soldiers were "neutralized," the Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Syria Turkey Vehicles Idlib February

Recent Stories

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

30 minutes ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars gets first win of HBL PSL by beat ..

18 minutes ago

Two Russians in UAE Diagnosed With COVID-19 Infect ..

18 minutes ago

US Rate Cut Won't Fix Broken Supply Chain But Will ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.