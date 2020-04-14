UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Ukrainian Soldier Killed, 8 Injured During Drills In Donetsk Region - Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:07 PM

One Ukrainian Soldier Killed, 8 Injured During Drills in Donetsk Region - Prosecution

One Ukrainian serviceman a was killed, another eight soldiers were injured in a mortar explosion during firing drills in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) One Ukrainian serviceman a was killed, another eight soldiers were injured in a mortar explosion during firing drills in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, 2020, a mortar explosion occurred during planned firing drills at a range in the Donetsk region. As a result, a 24-year-old soldier of the special forces was killed. Another eight soldiers received injuries of various severity. At the moment, the victims are hospitalized," the ministry said in a statement.

The prosecutors are investigating the violation of the weapons use rules, it added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Donetsk April 2020

Recent Stories

MBRSC shortlists 10 candidates for UAE Analog Miss ..

26 minutes ago

Obama says Biden can 'heal' US in dark times as en ..

3 minutes ago

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 24,000 - Joh ..

4 minutes ago

US Defense Department Reports 4,769 Cases of COVID ..

4 minutes ago

New York state's single-day virus death toll rises ..

4 minutes ago

Iceland to relax virus restrictions in May

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.