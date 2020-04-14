One Ukrainian Soldier Killed, 8 Injured During Drills in Donetsk Region - Prosecution

One Ukrainian serviceman a was killed, another eight soldiers were injured in a mortar explosion during firing drills in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) One Ukrainian serviceman a was killed, another eight soldiers were injured in a mortar explosion during firing drills in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"According to the investigation, on April 14, 2020, a mortar explosion occurred during planned firing drills at a range in the Donetsk region. As a result, a 24-year-old soldier of the special forces was killed. Another eight soldiers received injuries of various severity. At the moment, the victims are hospitalized," the ministry said in a statement.

The prosecutors are investigating the violation of the weapons use rules, it added.