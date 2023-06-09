UrduPoint.com

One UN Peacekeeper Killed, 4 Injured In Attack In Northern Mali - MINUSMA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

One UN Peacekeeper Killed, 4 Injured in Attack in Northern Mali - MINUSMA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) One peacekeeper was killed and another four sustained serious injuries in an attack on a UN convoy in northern Mali on Friday, the UN's peacekeeping mission in the country said.

"Today, 09/06, one of our patrols near #Ber town, North of #Mali was targeted by a complex attack.

It encountered an Improvised Explosive Device followed by a direct arm fire attack. Preliminary information: 1 #peacekeeper killed and 4 seriously injured. Updates will follow," MINUSMA wrote on social media.

