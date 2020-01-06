UrduPoint.com
One US Citizen Killed, Two Others Injured In Attack In Mexico On Saturday - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

One US Citizen Killed, Two Others Injured in Attack in Mexico on Saturday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) One US citizen and two others were injured in an attack in the Mexican city of Tamaulipas this weekend, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"We can confirm that one US citizen was killed, and two US citizens injured, in an attack in Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 4," the spokesperson said.

The State Department is providing the family of the victims all appropriate consular assistance, the spokesperson added.

The United States is closely monitoring the investigation being conducted by local authorities in Tamaulipas.

The State Department has no other information to provide at this time, the spokesperson said.

Media reports said the attack occurred on a dangerous highway disputed by drug cartels including the Gulf Cartel and the Zetas.

In November, nine US citizens living in Mexico, including three women and six children, were killed in an ambush carried out by a criminal organization. They were part of a family of fundamentalist Mormans that had been living in Northern Mexico for decades.

