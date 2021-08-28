UrduPoint.com

One US Intel Agency Believes COVID-19 Result Of Lab Leak, 4 Others Say It Was Natural

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) One US intelligence agency assess the first novel coronavirus infection may have as a result of a leak at the Wuhan virology lab, but four other agencies believe the disease may have emerged through natural exposure to an infected animal, the US intelligence community (IC) said on Friday in a declassified report about its probe into the origins of COVID-19.

"Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus”a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2," the report said.

"One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

The US intelligence community also assesses that COVID-19 was not developed as a biological weapon and not genetically engineered, the report said.

