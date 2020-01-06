UrduPoint.com
One US Soldier, 2 Pentagon Contractors Killed In Terrorist Attack On Kenya Military Base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

One US Soldier, 2 Pentagon Contractors Killed in Terrorist Attack on Kenya Military Base

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) One US soldier and two Pentagon contractors were killed in the attack by Al-Shabaab group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on a military base in Kenya used by US forces, US Africa Command said on Sunday.

"During an attack by al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida group in East Africa, earlier today, one (1) U.S. service member and two (2) Department of Defense contractors were killed at a Kenya Defense Force Military Base in Manda Bay, Kenya," the command said in a press release.

In addition, two Pentagon staffers were wounded. They are currently in stable condition, the command added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

