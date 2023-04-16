UrduPoint.com

One Woman Died Near Donetsk Cathedral During Ukrainian Shelling On Orthodox Easter Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 06:30 AM

One Woman Died Near Donetsk Cathedral During Ukrainian Shelling on Orthodox Easter Night

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) One woman died near a cathedral in central Donetsk, as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling carried out on Orthodox Easter night, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces fired a total of 20 rockets at the Voroshylovskyi District of Donetsk at around 03:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:25 GMT), the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16).

According to a Sputnik correspondent, one woman died in her car near the cathedral. Three people were injured.

The Ukrainian shelling also hit a bus station and an indoor farmers' market located near the cathedral. Windows were broken in several buildings nearby.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Car Died Donetsk April Women Sunday Market Church Christian

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

6 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

6 hours ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

7 hours ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.