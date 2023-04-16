One Woman Died Near Donetsk Cathedral During Ukrainian Shelling on Orthodox Easter Night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) One woman died near a cathedral in central Donetsk, as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling carried out on Orthodox Easter night, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces fired a total of 20 rockets at the Voroshylovskyi District of Donetsk at around 03:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:25 GMT), the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16).

According to a Sputnik correspondent, one woman died in her car near the cathedral. Three people were injured.

The Ukrainian shelling also hit a bus station and an indoor farmers' market located near the cathedral. Windows were broken in several buildings nearby.