One Woman Dies, 3 More People May Be Under Debris After Gas Blast Near Yelets -Authorities

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) One woman has died and three more people may remain under the debris after a gas explosion in the 2-story residential house near the Russian city of Yelets, the authorities of the Lipetsk Region said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the house in the settlement of Solidarnost near Yelets, destroying one of the walls. Emergency services told Sputnik that the incident left 6 people injured.

"Three people, who may remain under the debris, are being searched for," the authorities said in a statement, adding that one woman had died.