One Woman Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Rocks Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

One Woman Feared Dead as Bomb Blast Rocks Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) One woman is feared dead after a bomb went off in the northwest of Kabul on Wednesday, eyewitnesses told a Sputnik correspondent.

The explosion broke out in Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood at Ansari Square.

Kabul police confirmed that that an improvised explosive device detonated in the capital, noting that it caused no casualties.

Eyewitnesses, however, report that they have seen a woman's body at the scene.

