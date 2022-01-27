UrduPoint.com

One Woman Killed, 4 Shot At Hotel In Northwest Washington - Police

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 08:25 PM

One woman was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a hotel in the Van Ness area in Washington, police said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) One woman was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a hotel in the Van Ness area in Washington, police said on Thursday.

"MPD has located four adult female shooting victims related to this incident at the Days Inn. One of the victims is deceased, and the others are at the hospital receiving treatment.

The District Commander is on scene to provide media interviews. This is an ongoing investigation. A fifth victim has been located, and is also at the hospital receiving treatment," police wrote on Twitter.

Later, police added that the victim was not dead but in critical condition. She subsequently died of her injuries, police said in an update.

Police have not specified the circumstances which led to the incident.

