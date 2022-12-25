UrduPoint.com

One Woman Killed, Several People Injured In Shooting At Pub In UK's Merseyside - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) An unknown individual has opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other people, local police said on Sunday.

"We can confirm we have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Wallasey Village," the Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday.

"A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to which she succumbed and was sadly pronounced deceased," the statement read.

The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

