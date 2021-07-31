UrduPoint.com

One Worker Dead, 9 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Ukraine's Donetsk Region - Company

An explosion has hit a coal mine in the town of Udachne in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region, leaving one worker dead and nine others injured, company Metinvest reported on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) An explosion has hit a coal mine in the town of Udachne in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region, leaving one worker dead and nine others injured, company Metinvest reported on Saturday.

The accident took place at 4:15 a.

m (1:15 GMT).

"As a result of the explosion, 10 people were injured ... One person, a contractor, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital," the company said.

The cause and circumstances of the incident are being established.

