(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An explosion has hit a coal mine in the town of Udachne in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region, leaving one worker dead and nine others injured, company Metinvest reported on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) An explosion has hit a coal mine in the town of Udachne in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region, leaving one worker dead and nine others injured, company Metinvest reported on Saturday.

The accident took place at 4:15 a.

m (1:15 GMT).

"As a result of the explosion, 10 people were injured ... One person, a contractor, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital," the company said.

The cause and circumstances of the incident are being established.