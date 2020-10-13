UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Worker Dies, 2 Injured As Roof Collapses At Australia's Curtin University - Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

One Worker Dies, 2 Injured as Roof Collapses at Australia's Curtin University - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) One worker died and two others were injured after a glass roof at Curtin University's Perth campus in the Western Australia State collapsed while under construction, local police commander Mike Bell said on Tuesday.

"As a result, a 23-year-old man has died and another one has been seriously injured and taken to ... hospital.

A third man working inside the structure has been also injured and taken to ... hospital for treatment," Bell told reporters, as broadcast by ABC news.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, the police commander added.

Meanwhile, the university wrote on Twitter that emergency services were currently working at the scene, adding that "no Curtin students or staff were involved in the incident."

Related Topics

Injured Police Australia Twitter Died Perth Man

Recent Stories

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre highlights leg ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Mercantile Exchange, Kpler to deliver enhanc ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

23 minutes ago

Expert says US election’s system resilient as fe ..

38 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.