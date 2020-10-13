MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) One worker died and two others were injured after a glass roof at Curtin University's Perth campus in the Western Australia State collapsed while under construction, local police commander Mike Bell said on Tuesday.

"As a result, a 23-year-old man has died and another one has been seriously injured and taken to ... hospital.

A third man working inside the structure has been also injured and taken to ... hospital for treatment," Bell told reporters, as broadcast by ABC news.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, the police commander added.

Meanwhile, the university wrote on Twitter that emergency services were currently working at the scene, adding that "no Curtin students or staff were involved in the incident."