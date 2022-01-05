UrduPoint.com

One Year After Assault, US Capitol Still Licking Its Wounds

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 01:41 PM

One year after assault, US Capitol still licking its wounds

Mourn, or move on? A year after the mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, lawmakers are trying to heal the deep rifts left behind by the insurrection that sought to overturn the election results

Washington, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Mourn, or move on? A year after the mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, lawmakers are trying to heal the deep rifts left behind by the insurrection that sought to overturn the election results.

"January 6th 2021 will be forever remembered as a day of enduring infamy, a permanent blemish in the story of American democracy," said Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, a few days before the anniversary.

"This was aimed at undoing our democracy. Thank God, they failed," Schumer added.

"They," in this case, being the crowds of demonstrators in helmets and carrying flags emblazoned with the name "Trump," and who a year ago stood in the same spot in the Capitol where Schumer was delivering his sober words.

The now infamous Q-Anon guru with his bison headdress and bare chest was among them, brandishing a megaphone.

A few steps away, a television set has been installed to show the commemorations of the fateful day on Thursday. President Joe Biden is due to speak, one of a series of elected officials sharing their memories of the ordeal.

A conversation between historians is also planned, with the aim of "establishing and preserving the story" of January 6.

Because even within the institution that was stormed, what actually happened is the subject of heated debate.

In recent months, elected officials close to former president Trump have tried to push quite a different story to the one being told by the Democrats.

They say that January 6 was just a symptom of all that has gone wrong, and that those arrested after the assault are "political prisoners." With less than a year until crucial mid-term elections, some of their colleagues are making half-hearted pleas to move on.

"We have constituents back home that we need to be working for, our focus needs to be there," said Republican Joni Ernst, many of whose colleagues have decided to shun Thursday's events.

- 'A lot of hurt and harm' - On social media, in press releases and even in the corridors of this venerable institution, the multiple and conflicting stories spark angry debate. The wounds of January 6 are still very much alive.

"I think there's still a lot of hurt and harm, but a lot of good has already come," Democratic Senator Corey Booker told AFP.

The imposing wooden planks covering some of the windows for months have been removed and the broken panes which until recently reminded everyone of the violence of that day in January have finally been replaced.

The US Congress is safe, the Capitol Police chief insisted during a rare press conference on Tuesday.

In the snow, the dome of the Capitol begins to gleam again.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Snow Democracy Social Media Trump Same January Democrats Congress God TV All Top

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar moves away from online marriage proposa ..

Saba Qamar moves away from online marriage proposal after breakup with Azeem Kha ..

12 minutes ago
 England fight back in rain-hit 4th Ashes Test

England fight back in rain-hit 4th Ashes Test

1 minute ago
 India committing worst state terrorism in Kashmir: ..

India committing worst state terrorism in Kashmir: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh wakes up to bask in first-ever NZ Test ..

Bangladesh wakes up to bask in first-ever NZ Test win

1 minute ago
 Australia v England 4th Test scoreboard

Australia v England 4th Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Home dept issues notification of Sanawan Police Ci ..

Home dept issues notification of Sanawan Police Circle

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.