One Year After Beirut Port Blast, 98% of Affected Families Still Need Support - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) One year on from the massive explosions that devastated the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the needs of affected children and families remain acute, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a rapid assessment on Tuesday.

On August 4 last year, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut exploded, wiping out much of the port and surrounding neighborhoods. The powerful blast left more than 200 people dead, including six children, and injured more than 6,500 individuals.

"One year after massive explosions devastated lives, livelihoods and a large swathe of Beirut,... a UNICEF survey conducted in July 2021 shows the situation remains dire: seven in ten households (70 percent) requested basic assistance after the explosions and almost all of those families (98.1 percent) still need the support," UNICEF said.

According to the survey, one in three families, or 34%, reported their children were still showing signs of psychological distress, while in adults, the figure reached 45.6%.

Some 43.6% of households said they had at least one family member who lost employment due to the explosion, with half of them still remaining unemployed.

In addition, one in four responders said they had lost one family member diagnosed with COVID-19 since the explosions. Some 47.5% had at least one adult injured in the blast.

With the blasts destroying about 73,000 apartments, 97% of families affected said they needed repairs a year after, while over 20% of the families with at least one child still live in a temporary place.

UNICEF said in 2021, the situation in Lebanon has gotten "much, much worse" amid the unprecedented economic crisis, a political stalemate and a worsening COVID-19 crisis.

The agency called on the Lebanese leaders to overcome political differences and form a government capable of servicing its people and putting the country on a recovery plan.

It also urged for a transparent and credible investigation to hold those responsible accountable and deliver justice to the affected families.

UNICEF further appealed for a minimum of $85 million to scale up life-saving services over the next five months for 540,000 children facing the crisis in Lebanon.

