One Year After Ibiza Scandal, Austria's Kurz Rides High

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

A year after conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz found himself buffeted by a corruption scandal, which brought down his coalition with the far-right, the coronavirus crisis has cemented his dominant position

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A year after conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz found himself buffeted by a corruption scandal, which brought down his coalition with the far-right, the coronavirus crisis has cemented his dominant position.

Already having enjoyed a boost in national elections in September and entered a fresh coalition with the Greens, "there is no question that (Kurz's) People's Party (OeVP) has once again been strengthened in the corona crisis," political analyst Thomas Hofer told AFP.

Recent polls have given the 33-year-old's party a huge lead, with Profil magazine last month even putting its approval rating at 48 percent, up from the 37.5 percent the OeVP won in the September election.

Austria was among the first countries in Europe to impose lockdown measures to stem the spread of the pandemic in mid-March.

Widely seen as an example of a country that has successfully brought the pandemic under control thus far, a gradual reopening has been underway since mid-April.

- Greens sidelined? - But analysts say challenges lie ahead as the economy faces an unprecedented slump and struggling businesses, including Austrian Airlines, appeal for state aid.

Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said last month any aid to help the carrier, which is a subsidiary of German giant Lufthansa, should come with "clear climate policy conditions" attached.

Kurz so far has avoided any commitments in this regard.

Earlier this month, several climate change activists also camped outside the chancellery for a week to demand that any aid be tied to environmental guidelines and that scientists be part of the discussions.

"A better chance to steer the economy in an environmentally friendly direction has seldom arisen, the state will not have so much money on its hands again for a while," commented Profil's senior editor Eva Linsinger, adding the Greens had so far failed to make any impression.

Hofer warned Kurz was a "tough negotiator... looking to his constituents", making it difficult for the Greens to get any real concessions unless they were also in the chancellor's interest.

Laurenz Ennser-Jedenastik, a political scientist at Vienna University, said he expected the OeVP to accommodate the Greens' climate ambitions to some extent nonetheless.

Fresh elections would not "guarantee a much better outcome for either party" with the OeVP still likely to fall short of an absolute majority, he said.

"The Greens do not have too much to show for themselves from the coalition agreement except for environmental policy, so gutting that would raise the question of why they are in government at all," he told AFP.

