One Year In, EU Turning Up Heat In Big Tech Fight
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) If 2024 already looks like an annus horribilis for big tech in the EU, the months ahead could prove a winter of discontent as the bloc wields a fortified new legal armoury to bring online titans to heel.
Since August 2023, the world's biggest digital platforms have faced the toughest ever tech regulations in the European Union -- which shows no sign of slowing down in enforcing them.
Brussels scored its first major victory after forcing TikTok to permanently remove an "addictive" feature from a spinoff app in Europe in August, a year after content moderation rules under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) started to apply.
That followed a seven-day period earlier in the summer in which Brussels issued back-to-back decisions targeting Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
And more is to come before 2024 is over, say officials.
The EU's moves are all thanks to two laws, the DSA -- which forces companies to police online content -- and its sister competition law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) -- which gives big tech a list of what they can and can't do in business.
Since the DMA curbs kicked in in March, the EU has notably pressured Apple to back down in a spat with Fortnite maker Epic over a gaming app store.
"The European Commission is doing the job: it is implementing the DMA with limited resources and within a short timeframe compared to lengthy competition cases," said EU lawmaker Stephanie Yon-Courtin, who focuses on digital issues.
Jan Penfrat, senior policy advisor at online rights group EDRi, says changes are already visible: the DSA giving users the "right to complain" when content is removed or accounts are suspended, or the DMA allowing them to select browsers and search engines via choice screens.
"This is just the beginning," Penfrat said.
He notes for instance that EDRi and other groups in July compiled a list of areas where Apple fails to follow the DMA. "We expect the commission to go after those as well in time," Penfrat told AFP.
Apple is the biggest thorn in the EU's side as the DMA's chief critic, claiming it puts users' security at risk.
The iPhone maker became the first company in June to face formal accusations of breaking the DMA's rules and faces heavy fines unless it addresses the charges.
Apple announced changes to the App Store on August 8 to comply with the DMA, although smaller tech firms under the Coalition for App Fairness slammed them as "confusing".
The EU is now evaluating Apple's plans.
It is too early to say whether Apple will fall into line without the EU's heavy hand but one thing is clear: Brussels is ready for a fight.
Another high-profile test of the bloc's new powers will be X, with regulators to decide as early as September whether the former Twitter should be made to comply with the DMA.
The DSA's rules on curbing disinformation and hate speech have already sparked a spectacular clash between X's billionaire owner Elon Musk and the bloc's digital chief Thierry Breton -- with the spectre of fines or an outright EU ban on the site if violations persist.
EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager has said that Brussels is going at "full speed".
This was always the goal: to cut short the length of competition investigations, which lasted years, to a maximum of 12 months under the DMA.
But companies can challenge fines or decisions in the EU courts, which could mean years of subsequent legal battles, lawyers say.
And difficulties can also come from elsewhere: Apple said in June it would delay the rollout of new AI features in Europe because of "regulatory uncertainties".
EDRi's Penfrat accused Apple of fearmongering by blaming the EU for certain features not arriving in the bloc in order "to put pressure on the commission to not be too tough in the enforcement".
Apple aside, big tech isn't happy with DMA action so far.
"Instead of announcing possible punitive measures with political posturing, these probes under the DMA should focus on fostering open dialogue between the European Commission and the companies concerned," Daniel Friedlaender, head of tech lobby group CCIA Europe told AFP.
Undeterred, Brussels is turning up the heat.
In addition to potential new DMA curbs on X, the EU could soon add Telegram to its list of "very large" platforms, such as WhatsApp, that face the DSA's strictest rules.
Brussels wants no corner of the digital sphere left untouched.
That includes the critical area of artificial intelligence, with the EU currently looking into deals between giants and generative AI developers, such as microsoft and its $13-billion tie-up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination20 minutes ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest30 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics40 minutes ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media2 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck2 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks3 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission3 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal3 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search5 hours ago