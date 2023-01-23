One-Year-Old Girl Killed in Ukrainian Troops' Shelling of Kreminna - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A one-year-old baby died and four adult residents of the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region were wounded as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling, an officer with the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) forces, retired Lt. Col. Andrei Marochko told Sputnik.

"We just received information about the wounding of four residents of the city (of Kreminna) and the death of one child as a result of the shelling," Marochko said.

He specified that the Ukrainian troops' shelling took place on January 21. Two men and two women were injured and a baby girl born on March 27, 2021 was killed.