UrduPoint.com

One-Year-Old Girl Killed In Ukrainian Troops' Shelling Of Kreminna - LPR

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 09:50 AM

One-Year-Old Girl Killed in Ukrainian Troops' Shelling of Kreminna - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A one-year-old baby died and four adult residents of the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region were wounded as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling, an officer with the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) forces, retired Lt. Col. Andrei Marochko told Sputnik.

"We just received information about the wounding of four residents of the city (of Kreminna) and the death of one child as a result of the shelling," Marochko said.

He specified that the Ukrainian troops' shelling took place on January 21. Two men and two women were injured and a baby girl born on March 27, 2021 was killed.

Related Topics

Injured Died Luhansk January March Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

31 minutes ago
 City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

9 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

12 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.