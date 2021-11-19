One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

A one-year-old Syrian child has died in the forest close to the Polish-Belarusian border, the Polish Center for International Aid said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) A one-year-old Syrian child has died in the forest close to the Polish-Belarusian border, the Polish Center for International Aid said on Thursday.

The center was informed that at least one person in the forest needed medical attention. It turned out there were three people a young man and a couple in need of medical attention, and they had been in the forest for a month and a half. According to the organization, the young man had abdominal pain. He was hungry and dehydrated. The couple, who were from Syria, needed help. The man had an arm laceration, and the woman had a stab wound to the shin.

"Their one-year-old child died in the forest," the center said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, said that five members of the same family who had stormed the Belarusian-Polish border overnight were hospitalized in Polish medical centers. The family consisted of a woman, a man and three children ages seven, eight and nine.

According to Michalska, all family members are currently in good condition.

Since the beginning of the year, Polish border guards have recorded more than 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, including 17,300 in October.

Last week, over 2,000 migrants camped just inside Belarus near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland. On Tuesday, the migrants tried to force their way into Poland, clashing with Polish security forces. Security stopped them using tear gas and water cannons.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer had the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.