One year on, Honduras prison massacre survivors still reeling

(@FahadShabbir)

Tamara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Samantha still does not know how she survived the slaughter of 46 fellow inmates in a brutal gang battle at Honduras's only women's prison a year ago.

Only "something supernatural" could explain how she did not succumb when incarcerated members of the Barrio 18 gang burst into a prison area housing the rival Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) group, shot several of them, and set the place on fire, she said.

Officials said 23 inmates were shot dead in the massacre on June 20, 2023 at the prison in Tamara, just northwest of the capital Tegucigalpa. Another 23 were burned to death.

Twelve months after the gruesome events, Samantha told AFP she had been in her cell that morning when she heard "shots and screaming."

She and other inmates made a hole in the prison roof to try to escape the bloodbath.

"It was not a good idea" and they ducked back inside as they came under fire, recounted Samantha, who like other survivors interviewed by AFP did not want to give her real name.

"We had no choice but to leave it in God's hands. We were surrounded," the 25-year-old convicted extortionist told AFP in the prison infirmary, only her eyes visible behind a black balaclava.

When the shooting ended, the wall "behind me was full of holes," said Samantha.

A fellow inmate had been shot dead right in front of her.

Prisoner Wendy, 32, told AFP on a visit to the facility that women were mowed down to the "left and right" of her, but "no one helped."

And Rosario, 68, said she could not believe that only two women out of 120 on her cell block had died.

One of the two, she told AFP, "had only three days left on her sentence" when she was mowed down "in cold blood."