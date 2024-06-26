One Year On, Honduras Prison Massacre Survivors Still Reeling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Tamara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Samantha still does not know how she survived the slaughter of 46 fellow inmates in a brutal gang battle at Honduras's only women's prison a year ago.
Only "something supernatural" could explain how she did not succumb when incarcerated members of the Barrio 18 gang burst into a prison area housing the rival Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) group, shot several of them, and set the place on fire, she said.
Officials said 23 inmates were shot dead in the massacre on June 20, 2023 at the prison in Tamara, just northwest of the capital Tegucigalpa. Another 23 were burned to death.
Twelve months after the gruesome events, Samantha told AFP she had been in her cell that morning when she heard "shots and screaming."
She and other inmates made a hole in the prison roof to try to escape the bloodbath.
"It was not a good idea" and they ducked back inside as they came under fire, recounted Samantha, who like other survivors interviewed by AFP did not want to give her real name.
"We had no choice but to leave it in God's hands. We were surrounded," the 25-year-old convicted extortionist told AFP in the prison infirmary, only her eyes visible behind a black balaclava.
When the shooting ended, the wall "behind me was full of holes," said Samantha.
A fellow inmate had been shot dead right in front of her.
Prisoner Wendy, 32, told AFP on a visit to the facility that women were mowed down to the "left and right" of her, but "no one helped."
And Rosario, 68, said she could not believe that only two women out of 120 on her cell block had died.
One of the two, she told AFP, "had only three days left on her sentence" when she was mowed down "in cold blood."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From World
-
Australian PM says Assange plea deal hearing 'welcome development'6 seconds ago
-
Germany look to 'awaken spirits' of 2014 with Euros base camp10 seconds ago
-
Russia puts US journalist Evan Gershkovich on trial20 seconds ago
-
Phelps, Schmitt call for WADA reform in US hearing30 seconds ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate9 minutes ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams UNSC for ignoring Hindutva terrorism and people's plight in occupied Palestine, Kashm ..10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange freed in US plea deal10 minutes ago
-
King Charles hails ties as Japan royals make UK state visit10 minutes ago
-
From fighting boys to Saudi Olympic history for female taekwondo star10 minutes ago