O'Neill Makes History As N.Ireland's First Nationalist Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM

O'Neill makes history as N.Ireland's first nationalist leader

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Michelle O'Neill on Saturday became the first nationalist leader of Northern Ireland's government, a historic moment for the British territory prompted by the return of power-sharing after the biggest pro-UK party ended a two-year boycott.

In a special sitting, the Northern Ireland Assembly first voted to resume devolved governing and then nominated the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein politician as first minister.

The landmark move came after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ended its walkout from the Stormont institutions after striking a deal this week with the UK government over post-Brexit trade rules.

The assembly also appointed the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly to be O'Neill's deputy and filled other top ministerial posts.

Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, that ended three decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland, the first minister and deputy first minister posts are equal.

But the appointment of a Roman Catholic, pro-Irish unity first minister in a nation set up as a Protestant-majority state under British rule is hugely symbolic.

It not only reflects Sinn Fein's position as Northern Ireland's biggest party but also shifting demographics, since the island of Ireland was split into two self-governing entities in 1921.

