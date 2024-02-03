Open Menu

O'Neill To Make History As N. Ireland's First Nationalist Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Michelle O'Neill on Saturday becomes the first nationalist leader of Northern Ireland's government, when the assembly returns after the end of a two-year boycott by the biggest pro-UK party.

The Sinn Fein politician's nomination will be confirmed at a special sitting of the devolved legislature, which will also see the appointment of a deputy first minister and ministers.

Under the 1998 Good Friday or Belfast Agreement that ended three decades of sectarian violence over British rule in Northern Ireland, the first minister and deputy first minister posts are equal.

But the appointment of a Roman Catholic pro-Irish unity first minister in a nation set up as a Protestant-majority state under British rule is hugely symbolic.

It not only reflects Sinn Fein's position as Northern Ireland's biggest party but also shifting demographics, since the island of Ireland was split into two self-governing entities in 1921.

"Bear in mind, partition itself, the establishment of this state, was on the basis of creating an in-built and permanent unionist (pro-UK) majority," Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said this week.

"That day has gone," she said, adding that with O'Neill in Belfast, and potentially a Sinn Fein-led government in Dublin at the next election, it could drive "a new constitutional dispensation ending partition".

In the immediate term, O'Neill, 47, faces the pressing problem of fixing budgetary constraints and crumbling public services that have sparked widespread industrial disputes in Northern Ireland.

On Monday, O'Neill, who has promised to be "first minister for all", called the restoration of the assembly "a day of optimism" and called for a joint effort to tackle the problems.

