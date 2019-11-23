OneWeb Again Postpones Satellite Launch From Baikonur to Late Jan-Early Feb - Source

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The UK OneWeb communications company has again postponed the launching of its satellites on Russia's Soyuz carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport until late January-early February, a source from the Russian cosmodrome told Sputnik.

In early November, OneWeb said that it had postponed the launch from December until mid-to-late January in order to hold additional tests.

"The launch has been postponed. It will not be on January 23. The new launch dates will be around end of January to [early] February," the source said, without specifying the reason for the delay.

In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and the French Arianespace company for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. The first launch took place in Guiana, where six satellites were launched.

The company plans to have 672 satellites orbiting Earth, providing global broadband internet access.