OneWeb Founder Helped Rwanda Apply To UN For Launch Of 300,000 Satellites - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) OneWeb founder Greg Wyler was behind the Rwandan space agency's filing with the United Nations for the launch of more than 300,000 small satellites into low-earth orbit, the Times reported, citing sources.

Rwanda has proposed to create a global wireless broadband communication network using the satellites, the newspaper said.

If the UN approves the plan, the country will not need to launch the satellites by itself and could just sell the rights to launch them, the Times noted.

One of the sources explained that this would mean selling 300,000 satellites to the highest bidder, with minimal oversight, according to the newspaper.

Wyler no longer works for the company he founded.

OneWeb has so far launched 322 satellites into orbit, while its competitor, Starlink by SpaceX, has launched more than 1,800.

