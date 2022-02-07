OneWeb Founder to Launch 100,000 Satellites in New Venture E-Space

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US space entrepreneur Greg Wyler, the founder of the UK communications corporation OneWeb, told Financial Times on Monday that his new company E-Space plans to roll out a 100,000-satellites network into orbit, with first test-spacecraft scheduled for launch in 2022.

The company will receive an initial investment of $50 million from the Prime Movers Lab fund financing scientific startups. The satellite network will be designed to provide a range of commercial services, including secure communications and remote infrastructure management, to governments and businesses, as well as collect space debris and remove it from orbit, according to the newspaper.

"Like oysters in the river that filter the river and clean it, our satellites are the first to be designed to clean space. The more satellites we have, the cleaner space will be," Wyler was quoted as saying.

The first batch of test-satellites is planned to be launched in March and the second in late 2022, following which the company will start building the network.