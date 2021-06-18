UrduPoint.com
Ongoing Dialogue On Constitutional Reforms Will Normalize Situation In Belarus - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the ongoing dialogue on constitutional reforms would "lead to the final normalization of the situation in Belarus and put an end to all ongoing speculation about this country."

Lavrov, who was speaking after meeting in Moscow with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, said he had been briefed about how the country advanced in drafting constitutional reforms and maintaining inclusive dialogue.

The Belarusian minister is currently on a two-day working visit to Moscow that kicked off on Thursday.

"We were grateful to Vladimir Vladimirovich Makei for information about the progress of constitutional reform in the Republic of Belarus. He stressed that a nationwide and inclusive dialogue is ongoing, in which representatives of the opposition are also involved, and the parameters of this work have been outlined," Lavrov said at a press conference following the meeting.

He also expressed confidence that the dialogue would "lead to the final normalization of the situation in Belarus and put an end to all ongoing speculation about this country."

After incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the last year's election, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the vote, claiming electoral fraud.

In light of growing tensions, Lukashenko said last September that an early presidential election could possibly be held after a constitutional reform.

