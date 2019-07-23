Ongoing Forest Fire in Portugal Brought Under Control - Civil Defense

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The four-day forest fire in central Portugal has been put under control, the country's National Authority for Civil Protection announced on Tuesday.

The wildfire started on Saturday in the Vila de Rei municipality in the district of Castelo Branco, and then spread to the Macao municipality in the Santarem district.

"The whole fire perimeter has been put under control, we are now in the finishing process," the Civil Protection's spokesman said, as quoted by Expresso newspaper.

At the same time, he warned that new fires may erupt due to high temperature and strong wind.

According to the latest data, 41 people were injured due to the ongoing fire, and 17 of them are in grave condition.

Every summer Portugal has to deal with massive forest fires, resulting in dozens of deaths each year. Portugal especially susceptible to wildfire as it has many abandoned towns and villages in its heartland, which makes it hard for authorities to immediately react to a fire. Another problem is eucalyptus trees, which are in abundance there and are extremely flammable.