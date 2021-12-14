UrduPoint.com

Online Chinese Classrooms Provide Career Opportunities For Pakistani Youth

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Online Chinese classrooms provide career opportunities for Pakistani youth

International Chinese Language Education Week 2021 (ICLEW2021) on the theme of Closer Partnership, Better future kicked off in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) -:International Chinese Language Education Week 2021 (ICLEW2021) on the theme of Closer Partnership, Better future kicked off in Beijing.

At the launching ceremony, the director of the State Language Commission in China Tian Xuejun awarded the online Chinese classroom at Bahauddin Zakariya University organized by Bahauddin Zakariya University in Pakistan, Shenyang Normal University in China, and Chinese Plus. It is the first online Chinese classroom in Pakistan started on April 26, 2021, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"We are committed to developing international online Chinese education", said Tian Xuejun. "The aim is to open the window for the world to understand China and to provide more opportunities of language learning and career development for the youths of the world, especially those from Belt and Road countries.

During this year, we have organized 5 classes and trained 150 Pakistani students, said Zhang Wei from Shenyang Normal University on a key seminar of ICLEW2021.

He is in charge of the online Chinese classroom project at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

In the next stage, we will try our best to improve the quality of online Chinese classrooms. We will also provide consultation and staff training services to further contribute to the Pak-China cooperation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education China Road Beijing Turkish Lira Bahauddin Zakariya University April From Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World ..

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

28 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

35 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.