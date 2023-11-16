Wind Rises from Jiangnan - Suzhou Story Shining on the Silk Road, International Online Communication Activity for the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been officially launched in Taicang, Suzhou, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Wind Rises from Jiangnan - Suzhou Story Shining on the Silk Road, International Online Communication Activity for the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been officially launched in Taicang, Suzhou, China.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As an important node city of the Belt and Road, Suzhou, which has deep culture and openness with distinguishing characteristics, has actively integrated into and fully participated in the construction of the Belt and Road, and its cooperation and exchanges with cooperative partners have been expanding over the past ten years.

This activity started with setting sail of Zheng He from Taicang, which will travel along the Silk Road to many countries, focusing on the friendly cooperation between Suzhou and Germany, performing the "marriage of a thousand miles" in industrial cooperation; focusing on the cultural exchanges between Suzhou and Pakistan, presenting a new chapter of ancient charm based on the beauty of the civilization of the World Heritage Sites; stepping into Indonesia to see 'Made in Suzhou' how to help Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway; and travelling to Hungary for a marvelous blend of traditional Kunqu Opera and Hungarian Western music.

Through four thematic dialogues with BRI partners, it will see the new paths that Suzhou has opened up in international cooperation based on the Belt and Road.

This activity will also invite Chinese and foreign mainstream media, domestic and international internet celebrities to promote with multi-perspective and all-media, tell the world the real stories about BRI with the help of camera language and vivid illustrations, in order to demonstrate unity and mutual trust, equality and mutual benefit, tolerance and mutual understanding, win-win cooperation, deliver Suzhou's unique style and new outlook to the world and let the world experience the interaction of industry, humanities, intelligent manufacturing and art between Suzhou and BRI partners.

