Online Conference On NATO Strengthening Linking Brussels, Washington To Be Held On June 8

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Online Conference on NATO Strengthening Linking Brussels, Washington to Be Held on June 8

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) An online conference between Brussels and Washington on ways to strengthen NATO organized by the Atlantic Council and the German Marshall Fund of the United States will take place on Monday.

During the conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to lead the discussion on the ways to reinforce the alliance in the current context.

The conference is organized in partnership with NATO's Public Diplomacy Division.

