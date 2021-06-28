Online Detection of Child Sexual Abuse Content Must Be Human Rights-Compliant - EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The automated technology used to detect and delete materials containing child sexual abuse from the internet should be developed in line with human rights laws, data protection and privacy safeguards, the new report for the Council of Europe, published on Monday, said

The demand for software tools that would enable service providers to automatically detect, remove and report child sexual abuse content has increased as the exchange of such materials surged during the pandemic.

"It is vital to protect child victims, to investigate these horrendous crimes and to stop the circulation of this material.

And this must be done in a manner which is fully human rights-compliant - and above all, respecting the children's right to privacy," Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the CoE Secretary General, said in a statement.

The report, prepared at the request of the Lanzarote Convention on the protection of children against sexual exploitation and abuse, contains a series of recommendations for EU members on how to use automated technologies to detect illegal material without infringing on human rights and other laws.