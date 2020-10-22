Online Diplomatic Courses On The Topic "Neutrality Of Turkmenistan - For The Sake Of Peace, Stability And Sustainable Development" Started In Ashgabat

At the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a three-day online diplomatic courses for young diplomats of foreign countries on the topic "Neutrality of Turkmenistan - for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development", organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, have started

More than 30 diplomats from 13 countries of the world, in particular from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Belarus, Austria, the USA, Hungary, the Republic of South Africa, Malaysia, Pakistan, Armenia, China take part in these courses.

As is known, these courses, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, are aimed at increasing the participants' awareness of this status of the state, its role in the implementation of foreign policy.

On the opening day of diplomatic courses, the Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan J.Gurbangeldyev made an opening speech, who noted Turkmenistan's commitment to expanding political and diplomatic dialogue with the countries of the world within the framework of the policy of positive neutrality of the state.

He expressed hope that these courses will allow diplomats from different countries of the world to learn more about the specifics of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, which, under the leadership of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is taking important steps to achieve peace, stability and sustainable development in the world and in the region.

On the first day of the course, the rector of the International University for Humanities and Development, as well as the mentors of Turkmen diplomacy - Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan, who teach young Turkmen diplomats the basics of diplomatic service, delivered lectures.



The lecturers spoke about the intricacies of Turkmen diplomacy and the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, carried out in accordance with the principles of permanent neutrality, which calls for peace, mutual understanding and objective interstate relations.

Leading diplomats, specialists from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the teaching staff of specialized universities of the country have been invited to deliver lectures in the online format, who will comprehensively cover novice diplomats on the above topics, as well as talk about the features of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

The program is very busy.

Participants of online courses will immerse themselves in lively discussions and will be able to ask questions to experts of Turkmen diplomacy. Young diplomats of foreign countries will be aware of such topics as “The history of the Turkmen model of neutrality and its successful implementation”, “Turkmenistan and the United Nations - interaction on the humanitarian line”, “Energy, transport and environmental diplomacy of Turkmenistan” and others.

On October 22, diplomatic courses for young diplomats of foreign countries will continue at the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia, where the leaders of the Center will speak.

The courses will run until October 23 inclusive.