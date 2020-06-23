(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users are taking credit for upending Donald Trump's weekend rally after block-reserving tickets with no intention to attend an event that was beset by an embarrassingly low turnout

Prior to the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hyped as a major relaunch ahead of the November election -- Trump's campaign chairman tweeted that more than a million tickets had been requested.

But according to the local fire department, just 6,200 people attended.

Viral posts on TikTok and Twitter revealed that plans to reserve tickets en masse had been circulating for days, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

One video urged fans of the South Korean "K-pop" sensation BTS -- one of the world's most popular bands, with more than 21 million Twitter followers -- to participate in the plot.

"Oh no, I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can't go," said one woman who coughed sarcastically in a separate TikTok video.

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, blamed "radical protestors" for "interfering" with the rally.

But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 30-year-old leftist congresswoman from New York, clapped back: "You just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok.""KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too," she added.