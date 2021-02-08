UrduPoint.com
Online Exhibition Held On China-CEEC Cooperation Achievements

An online exhibition has opened on Monday to showcase the achievements made in the cooperation between China and the Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs).The exhibition, sponsored by the China Intercontinental Press under the guidance of the State Council Information Office, features 145 pictures depicting the cooperation between China and 17 CEECs since the China-CEEC platform was launched in 2012

Such cooperation covers fields such as infrastructure, trade, finance and investment, ecological development, agriculture, culture and education, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as science and technology.

It also shows the progress in the joint China-CEEC efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pictures captured the scenes of various forms of cooperation from high-level officials' meetings to exchanges among the people.

The sponsor said in a statement that the exhibition reveals the consensus that China-CEEC cooperation displays huge potential and will inject greater confidence and momentum into regional development in the future.

