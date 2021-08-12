UrduPoint.com

Online Fashion Group Boohoo Plans 5,000 New Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Online fashion group Boohoo plans 5,000 new jobs

British online fashion group Boohoo said Thursday that it plans to create 5,000 jobs over five years, more than doubling the number of employees after the pandemic fuelled online shopping

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :British online fashion group Boohoo said Thursday that it plans to create 5,000 jobs over five years, more than doubling the number of employees after the pandemic fuelled online shopping.

The new jobs, on top of around 3,500 already employed by the group, will be a result of expansion to its warehousing and new IT systems, Boohoo said in a statement.

Boohoo added that it plans to invest �500 million ($696 million, 587 million Euros) on its UK operations over the next five years.

"The investments will help the company continue the incredible growth it has experienced since launching 15 years ago, expanding from a single brand in 2006 to a group of 13 world class brands today," it added.

Boohoo in January bought the intellectual property assets of collapsed UK department store Debenhams, allowing it to use its brand.

Since the start of the year, it has also bought key fashion brands Burton, Wallis and Dorothy Perkins from Arcadia.

Both Arcadia and Debenhams collapsed at the end of last year, having struggled to compete with online fashion brands like Boohoo long before the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns forced their eventual demise.

The past year has not been all good news for Boohoo however after it was hit by allegations that one of its suppliers in England paid workers much less than the national minimum wage.

Boohoo suppliers were meanwhile accused also of underpaying staff in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Company United Kingdom January All From Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Technological advancements vital for agriculture g ..

Technological advancements vital for agriculture growth: Imam

39 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Immediate Cea ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Daraa - Statement

40 seconds ago
 NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qure ..

NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qureshi

42 seconds ago
 Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline ..

Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline Predecessor - Reports

43 seconds ago
 UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - I ..

UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - Irish Envoy

47 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.