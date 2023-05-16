UrduPoint.com

Online Grain Deal Negotiations To Be Held Soon - Ukrainian Ambassador To Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Online grain deal negotiations will be held in the coming days, there are chances that the agreement could be renegotiated, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Online grain deal negotiations will be held in the coming days, there are chances that the agreement could be renegotiated, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that discussions about the future of the grain deal will resume at a technical level in the coming days.

The grain deal expires on May 18.

"Negotiations mediated by Turkey and the UN are continuing. We expect that in the coming days there will be negotiations in an online format," Bodnar said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telemarathon, adding that there are chances for the extension of the grain deal.

