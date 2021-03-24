Online Harassment Worsened for Asian Americans - Survey

Asian Americans experienced faced more hate speech and online harassment compared to other groups this year, a survey from an anti-hate speech organization showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Asian Americans experienced faced more hate speech and online harassment compared to other groups this year, a survey from an anti-hate speech organization showed on Wednesday.

According to the latest survey on online hate and harassment from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate speech organization founded in 1913, about 17 percent of Asian Americans reported that they experienced sexual harassment, stalking, physical threats, swatting, doxing or sustained harassment this year, up from 11 percent in the previous year's survey.

The change from 17 percent to 11 percent among Asian Americans was the largest single rise in severe online hate and harassment compared to other groups.

The LGBTQ+ respondents continued to report the highest rates of severe online harassment at 52 percent, while Muslim Americans reported 36 percent and African Americans reported 23 percent.

Among the groups who believed they were harassed because of their identity characteristics, African Americans reported the highest change from 42 percent in the previous year to 59 percent this year.

The respondents also reported different experiences in terms of online harassment on various social media platforms.

About 75 percent of respondents reported harassment on Facebook, followed by 24 percent on Twitter, 24 percent on Instagram and 21 percent on YouTube.

Overall, 41 percent of Americans reported having experienced some form of online hate and harassment in this year's survey.