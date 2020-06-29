UrduPoint.com
Online Photo Exhibition On Global COVID-19 Fight Unveiled In Beijing

Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:46 PM

Online photo exhibition on global COVID-19 fight unveiled in Beijing

An online photography exhibition, featuring the global fight against COVID-19, was launched in Beijing on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An online photography exhibition, featuring the global fight against COVID-19, was launched in Beijing on Monday.

With the theme of "Zooming in on COVID-19," the exhibition looks at epidemic responses, and people's daily lives, through the camera lenses of more than 100 photographers from 27 countries hit hard by the epidemic, according to the China International Publishing Group (CIPG), the organizer of the event.

The works on display offer people a glance at the glory of humanity showed by individuals in the face of a crisis, and also at the concerted actions of governments across the world to defend people's lives with epidemic responses in a science-based approach, said Du Zhanyuan, head of CIPG, at the launch ceremony.

Running for six months, the exhibition is available on computers, mobile devices, and social media platforms in eight languages including Chinese, English, Arabic, French, and Russian, said the organizer.

