Online Platforms May Face Russian Sanctions Over Racial, Political Censorship - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Foreign internet platforms may face sanctions over the restrictions to information based on the racial, national or political criteria, a source familiar with the relevant draft bill told Sputnik.

"The [draft] bill includes several principles.

Firstly, this is the restriction of access when, for example, accounts of Russian broadcasters are blocked or Russian-made movies are removed. Secondly, this is the restrictions on access to information based on the racial, national or political criteria," the source said when speaking about reasons for the possible sanctions.

"This may be not only about social networks. That [the sanctions] may target information dissemination operators, major IT platforms," the source added.

More Stories From World

